Rational Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of A. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 142.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at $274,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 13.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.23.

NYSE A opened at $143.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.72 and its 200-day moving average is $158.10. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.32%.

In related news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,097 shares of company stock worth $19,434,604.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.