Rational Advisors LLC Invests $1.21 Million in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 25,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Olin by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Olin by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Olin by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC grew its position in Olin by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 103,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 91,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $5,531,283.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $4,016,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $53.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.76 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

OLN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Olin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.60.

Olin Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

