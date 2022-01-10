Ravencoin Classic Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 10th. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $8,296.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,806.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,949.52 or 0.07409622 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.63 or 0.00308061 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.51 or 0.00880531 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00010714 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00069029 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00009413 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.88 or 0.00451875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.74 or 0.00258104 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,223,150,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

