Raymond James & Associates Acquires 38,395 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,395 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,129,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 38.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 45.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 46,214 shares during the last quarter. 58.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.04.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,926 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $104,923.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,776 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $63,792.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 121,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,934,893 over the last ninety days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $19.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 3.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.12. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

