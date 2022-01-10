Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 14.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 137.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,728,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,813 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 534.6% in the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 929,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,523,000 after purchasing an additional 783,179 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,026,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,698,000 after purchasing an additional 447,433 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,815.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,169,000 after purchasing an additional 376,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 95.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 769,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,222,000 after purchasing an additional 375,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.71.

In related news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $318,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $105.74 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $202.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 2.04.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 854.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.