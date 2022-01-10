Raymond James & Associates Has $3.84 Million Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in CommScope were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COMM. Boston Partners lifted its stake in CommScope by 394.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,478,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167,373 shares during the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CommScope in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,916,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP lifted its stake in CommScope by 61.4% in the second quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,323,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,898 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CommScope in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,459,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CommScope by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,883,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $10.84 on Monday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average is $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.69.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Justin C. Choi purchased 15,384 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 30,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 105,384 shares of company stock worth $1,032,444. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COMM shares. Northland Securities lowered shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CommScope from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CommScope has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.64.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

