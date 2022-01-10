Raymond James & Associates Has $4.12 Million Holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EDV. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $133.40 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $121.99 and a 12-month high of $149.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.48 and its 200 day moving average is $139.57.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

