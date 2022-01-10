Raymond James & Associates Sells 23,356 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,356 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COLD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Shares of COLD opened at $31.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.21. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.08.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -293.32%.

In related news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.