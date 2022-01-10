Raymond James & Associates Sells 635 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Dorman Products were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 58.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 10,267.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 18,070 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 29.9% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 23.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 43.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of DORM stock opened at $108.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.84. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.30 and a 12 month high of $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.72.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $770,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $440,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.