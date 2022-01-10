Raymond James & Associates Trims Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 27.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 205,165 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 75,837 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,995,884 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,420,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,558 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,508,310 shares of the airline’s stock worth $95,622,000 after purchasing an additional 53,948 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,908,562 shares of the airline’s stock worth $82,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,013 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,902,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $61,551,000 after purchasing an additional 402,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,370,391 shares of the airline’s stock worth $50,276,000 after purchasing an additional 358,066 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $19.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day moving average of $19.76. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.54) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

