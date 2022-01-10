Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 21,160 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 51.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,160 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 23,739 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 60,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 3rd quarter worth about $455,000. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 453,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,779,000 after acquiring an additional 143,088 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 35,063 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of nLIGHT stock opened at $23.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.29. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.32 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LASR. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 9,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $253,415.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $3,616,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,006 shares of company stock valued at $4,251,394 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

