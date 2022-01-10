Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 519.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAIN. Raymond James boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NYSE MAIN opened at $44.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day moving average of $42.79.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.78 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 117.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 55.60%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

