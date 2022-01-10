Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.69 Million Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 11.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 15.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 41.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.31 per share, for a total transaction of $102,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

NYSE OGE opened at $37.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.90. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $38.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.72.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $848.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.79%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

