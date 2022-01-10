Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

IONS opened at $30.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.64. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.95% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. William Blair upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.28.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

