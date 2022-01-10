Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 829 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 53.1% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 56.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF stock opened at $96.63 on Monday. John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $75.59 and a 1 year high of $105.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.77.

