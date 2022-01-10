Raymond James Lowers DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to Market Perform

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DRH. TheStreet raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.71.

DRH stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.78. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.49.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 91.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 258.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $327,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,444,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,034,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,038,000 after purchasing an additional 336,334 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,862,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,363,000 after purchasing an additional 361,615 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,617,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,985,000 after purchasing an additional 124,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,447,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,480,000 after purchasing an additional 135,950 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

