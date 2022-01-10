Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Champion Iron (TSE:CIA)

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$7.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. lowered their price objective on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Champion Iron has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.26.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Shares of Champion Iron stock opened at C$5.38 on Thursday. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of C$3.71 and a 52-week high of C$7.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.93, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$331.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$415.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Champion Iron will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.