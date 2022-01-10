Raymond James Weighs in on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.92.

Shares of LIF stock opened at C$38.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$36.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.06. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52 week low of C$31.10 and a 52 week high of C$50.45. The company has a market cap of C$2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$74.71 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.21%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

