Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Position Cut by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 281,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,996,000 after purchasing an additional 31,941 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 338,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,910,000 after purchasing an additional 126,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.91.

RTX traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.47. 43,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,740,411. The company has a market cap of $133.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

