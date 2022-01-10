Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $31.84

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.84 and last traded at $32.02, with a volume of 4195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.14.

RDFN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.23.

The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -44.19 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $1,476,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $80,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,314 shares of company stock worth $6,841,546. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Redfin by 6.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Redfin by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Redfin by 70.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Redfin by 12.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Redfin by 1.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 38,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

