Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $191.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Regal Beloit Corporation is an engineering and manufacturing of electric motors and controls, power generation and power transmission products. The company’s operating segments include Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions and Power Transmission Solutions. Regal Beloit Corporation, formerly known as REGAL BELOIT, is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of RRX stock opened at $170.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.31. Regal Rexnord has a 52 week low of $122.47 and a 52 week high of $176.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $892.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

