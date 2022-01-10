REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush began coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.25.

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $29.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.07. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $30.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.35 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $53,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,736 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,280. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 1,558.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 92.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 4,796.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 22.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

