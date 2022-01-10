Reliant Wealth Planning Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Reliant Wealth Planning boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 9.2% of Reliant Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Reliant Wealth Planning’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $17,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,440,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,931,000 after purchasing an additional 682,414 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,601,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,906,000 after acquiring an additional 315,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,422,000 after acquiring an additional 563,627 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,077,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,185,000 after acquiring an additional 37,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,164,000 after acquiring an additional 253,716 shares during the last quarter.

BATS QUAL traded down $1.33 on Monday, hitting $140.31. 1,075,311 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.34. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.