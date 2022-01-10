Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Repay Holdings Corporation provides payment processing solutions. The company’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces complexity of electronic payments for merchants. Repay Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd, is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RPAY. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Repay from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repay has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.29.

RPAY stock opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -32.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average is $21.54. Repay has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $27.27.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.27 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Repay will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 9.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 26.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 6.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

