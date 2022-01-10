Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.17

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.17 and last traded at $24.28, with a volume of 516 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.98.

REPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.71 and a current ratio of 26.71.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Colin Love sold 12,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $375,991.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 3,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $127,984.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,673 shares of company stock worth $3,120,138 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REPL. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Replimune Group during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Replimune Group during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Replimune Group during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Replimune Group by 15.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 455.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replimune Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

