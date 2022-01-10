Request Hits One Day Trading Volume of $18.79 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Request has a market cap of $298.40 million and $18.79 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Request has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. One Request coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000711 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Request Profile

REQ is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,116 coins. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . The official website for Request is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

