Reviewing Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) & Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) and Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Microvast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47% Microvast N/A -63.31% -24.50%

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microvast has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Byrna Technologies and Microvast, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Microvast 1 1 0 0 1.50

Byrna Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 118.83%. Microvast has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.36%. Given Byrna Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Microvast.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of Microvast shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Microvast shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Microvast’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 17.26 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -93.15 Microvast N/A N/A -$2.42 million N/A N/A

Microvast has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Byrna Technologies.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats Microvast on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Microvast Company Profile

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc.

