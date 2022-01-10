Reviewing Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) & AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY)

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) and Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AcuityAds and Marin Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AcuityAds 0 2 3 0 2.60 Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

AcuityAds presently has a consensus target price of $10.40, indicating a potential upside of 205.88%. Given AcuityAds’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe AcuityAds is more favorable than Marin Software.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AcuityAds and Marin Software’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AcuityAds $78.30 million 2.64 $2.76 million $0.18 18.89 Marin Software $29.98 million 2.34 -$14.05 million ($0.95) -4.77

AcuityAds has higher revenue and earnings than Marin Software. Marin Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AcuityAds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AcuityAds and Marin Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AcuityAds 10.17% 24.90% 16.58% Marin Software -40.18% -44.45% -26.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.8% of AcuityAds shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Marin Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Marin Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AcuityAds beats Marin Software on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Marin Software

Marin Software, Inc. is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels. The company was founded by Christopher A. Lien, Paul M. Butler, Joseph Chang and Wister Walcott in April 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

