Reviewing Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) and QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC)

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) and QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mid-Southern Bancorp and QNB, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-Southern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A QNB 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mid-Southern Bancorp and QNB’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-Southern Bancorp $8.32 million 5.53 $1.19 million $0.49 31.12 QNB $51.19 million 2.51 $12.08 million $4.64 7.80

QNB has higher revenue and earnings than Mid-Southern Bancorp. QNB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-Southern Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.8% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of QNB shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of QNB shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Mid-Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. QNB pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Mid-Southern Bancorp pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. QNB pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mid-Southern Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. QNB is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Mid-Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QNB has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mid-Southern Bancorp and QNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-Southern Bancorp 16.59% N/A N/A QNB 29.20% 12.22% 1.06%

Summary

QNB beats Mid-Southern Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank, which it originates one-to-four family residential real estate mortgage loans inclusion home equity lines of credit, commerical, multifamily real estate, and construction loans. It also offers commerical business and other consumer loans. The company was founded on July 11, 2018 and is headquartered in Salem, IN.

About QNB

QNB Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the general commercial banking business and provides retail banking and investment management services. The company was founded on June 4, 1984 and is headquartered in Quakertown, PA.

