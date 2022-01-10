Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Acquires 24,810 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,810 shares during the quarter. Euronet Worldwide comprises 1.6% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.64% of Euronet Worldwide worth $42,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1,794.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter worth $187,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.95 per share, with a total value of $107,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT traded down $3.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,300. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $167.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.59 and its 200 day moving average is $126.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.24. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $816.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist decreased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.17.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.