RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 427,600 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the November 30th total of 558,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 724,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the third quarter worth about $590,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 55.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 76,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 53.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 32,258 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 214.3% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 365.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 86,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIBT stock opened at $0.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.49. RiceBran Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.67.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 18.46%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of RiceBran Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

