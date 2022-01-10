Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Acquires 4,497 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Hub Group worth $6,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUBG shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.83.

Hub Group stock opened at $80.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.55. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $87.21.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

