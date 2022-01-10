Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Buys 8,489 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,489 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Gold Trust worth $25,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,380,000 after buying an additional 7,521,707 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $156,529,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,793,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,738,000 after buying an additional 98,247 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,697,000 after buying an additional 3,419,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,079,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,897,000 after buying an additional 196,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $34.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.12. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $36.38.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.