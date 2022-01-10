Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,982,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,233 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.04% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $317,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $165.62 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $137.61 and a 1-year high of $178.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.33 and its 200-day moving average is $163.99.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

