Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,159 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $152.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.61.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $104.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.03.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

