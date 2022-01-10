Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $8.11 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 10,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $124.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $240.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $84.57 and a 1-year high of $125.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.24.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 103.47%.

Several analysts have commented on CVX shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $3,757,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 418,801 shares of company stock valued at $48,305,317. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

