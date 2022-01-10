Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Purchases 6,320 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 150,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.48.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $55.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.84. The company has a market cap of $225.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

