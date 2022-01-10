Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,190,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,928 shares during the period. iShares Global Materials ETF comprises about 2.0% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $101,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MXI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 83.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000.

Shares of MXI stock opened at $91.17 on Monday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $80.20 and a twelve month high of $99.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.98.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

