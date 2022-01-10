Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT Lowered to $17.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HOOD. Bank of America began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities cut Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $15.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.08. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.69). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 183.63% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. The business had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, COO Gretchen Howard sold 17,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $652,556.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 120,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $4,205,893.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,683 shares of company stock worth $13,007,901 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,148,358,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $858,893,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,845,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,573,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,045,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

