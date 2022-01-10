Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.72

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.72 and last traded at $13.76, with a volume of 79620 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.16.

RKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a current ratio of 24.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 70.94% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gainplan LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 62,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

