Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.72

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.72 and last traded at $13.76, with a volume of 79620 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.16.
RKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.73.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a current ratio of 24.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gainplan LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 62,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
