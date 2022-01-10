Rocket Vault (RVF) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.03 Million

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. During the last week, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Vault coin can now be bought for $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges. Rocket Vault has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00057418 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00082025 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.86 or 0.07390001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,726.25 or 1.00160098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00069281 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

