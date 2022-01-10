ROCKI Hits One Day Volume of $226,520.00 (ROCKI)

ROCKI (CURRENCY:ROCKI) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 10th. One ROCKI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000410 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ROCKI has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar. ROCKI has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $226,520.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00056477 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00081564 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,018.90 or 0.07284480 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,500.32 or 0.99828438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00066967 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003071 BTC.

ROCKI Coin Profile

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. The official message board for ROCKI is medium.com/rockiapp . ROCKI’s official website is rocki.app . ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp

ROCKI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROCKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROCKI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROCKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

