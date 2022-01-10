Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Roku were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the second quarter worth about $580,380,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Roku by 16.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,082,000 after acquiring an additional 450,985 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Roku by 97,797.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 293,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,685,000 after acquiring an additional 293,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,842,000 after acquiring an additional 279,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Roku by 13.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,383,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,685,000 after buying an additional 278,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total transaction of $18,507,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total value of $18,628,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 501,541 shares of company stock worth $130,765,123. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cleveland Research began coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $389.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Roku in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Roku from $295.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.39.

ROKU opened at $180.41 on Monday. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.61 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.81.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $679.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

