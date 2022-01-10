Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROP. Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.15.

NYSE:ROP opened at $461.43 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.23 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.79.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.35%.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

