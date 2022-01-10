Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Price Target to $38.00

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DCT has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Duck Creek Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.80.

DCT opened at $27.19 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52 week low of $26.86 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -339.88 and a beta of -1.03.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 28.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 17,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 36.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,144,000 after buying an additional 66,970 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 184,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

