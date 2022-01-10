Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI)

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 140 ($1.89) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of ASLI stock opened at GBX 113 ($1.52) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £426.72 million and a P/E ratio of 8.97. Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income has a 52 week low of GBX 104 ($1.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 130 ($1.75). The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 114.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 116.79.

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income Company Profile

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC invests in and manages logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes logistics warehouses and last mile urban logistics assets. As of December 31, 2020, the company's property portfolio comprised 14 assets located across five European countries The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

