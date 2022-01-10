Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI)

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 140 ($1.89) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.89% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of ASLI stock opened at GBX 113 ($1.52) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £426.72 million and a P/E ratio of 8.97. Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income has a 52 week low of GBX 104 ($1.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 130 ($1.75). The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 114.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 116.79.
Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income Company Profile
