Royal Bank of Canada Trims Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Target Price to $63.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.29.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $62.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.79. Smartsheet has a one year low of $51.11 and a one year high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -53.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Paul Porrini sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $1,189,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $7,561,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,093 shares of company stock valued at $19,112,930 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 16,733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

