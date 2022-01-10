Royale Finance (ROYA) Trading 30.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Royale Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0368 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Royale Finance has traded 30.6% lower against the dollar. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $94,139.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00056821 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00082089 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,939.54 or 0.07384542 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,826.11 or 1.00048966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00067734 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,339,211 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

