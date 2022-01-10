Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Colfax were worth $19,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Colfax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Colfax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Colfax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Colfax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 50,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total value of $2,534,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 556 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $29,484.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,758 shares of company stock valued at $8,263,070 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CFX opened at $44.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax Co. has a 52 week low of $36.72 and a 52 week high of $54.67.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Colfax’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

