Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $18.09 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 337,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150,423 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $18,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 134,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. 58.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $57.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $62.20.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

